Louisville native Bryson Tiller adds a second show in his hometown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11)-- Some one mentioned to me yesterday that Louisville native Bryson Tiller will have two show in Louisville as part of his "Set It Off" tour. I looked at that schedule multiple times and just didn't see it.

Then in the last hour the Grammy-nominated artist announced three popup shows and there it was "LOUISVILLE".

Tiller will start the popup concerts tomorrow, June 1st with The Roxy in Los Angeles, CA. The second on will be June 3rd in New York at the Bowery Ballroom and then his last popup will be in his hometown of Louisville, KY. He will be at the Mercury Ballroom on Wednesday, June 7th.

The Mercury Ballroom is an intimate venue where the patrons stand. It holds around 900 people. The show is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Tickets are appear to be about $25 a piece after the service charge. The Mercury Ballroom says this is a general admission only.

This is message they posted on their site:

TICKETS CANNOT BE PICKED UP UNTIL JUNE 7th AT 7PM AT THE MERCURY BALLROOM BOX OFFICE. A valid picture ID matching the name on the tickets must be presented to receive the tickets. Doors open one hour prior to the event. The Mercury Ballroom is an all-ages, standing room only venue, all tickets are General Admission unless otherwise stated.

There is an overall 2 ticket limit for this event.

If you have a story idea, send it to me at The411@whas11.com. You can follow me on Twitter @sherlenemediapr and Instagram @Sherlenemediapro for real-time news.

© 2017 WHAS-TV