LOUISVILLE (WHAS11)-- The411 with Sherlene Shanklin: This weekend jazz will fill the air under the historic “twin spires” at Churchill Downs. The 2nd Annual Derby City Jazz Festival will delight jazz enthusiast and novice alike because of the buffet of talent headed to the city.

This year’s lineup is stellar with some very familiar names in the jazz industry. Saxophonist and contemporary jazz artist Marion Meadows is on the schedule to perform Friday night. He’s worked with artists like The Temptations, Michael Bolton, the late Eartha Kitt and Brook Benton just to name a few.

Also, performing this weekend is Kayla Waters. She’s considered a smooth jazz artist whose a pianist and sings during her performances. She’s opened for artists like Patrice Rushen, Stevie Wonder and Maysa.

Maysa is on the Derby City Jazz Festival schedule. She will be in concert on Saturday. If you’ve never heard of the artist. She was originally with the British group Incognito. This jazz-influenced R & B singer has dynamic vocals and she’s one of the must see artists when attending the festival.

So, see just with the several artists I’ve mentioned all of them have a different vibe. You should find someone over the two days that you will simply love. So, go out and experience the flavor of the Derby City Jazz Festival. Gates will open at 2:00 pm. Entertainment begins on both days at 4:00 pm and will end around 12:00 am. The concert will be held in the Paddock Area on the Plaza Stage which organizers says creates the perfect back drop. Don’t forget to bring your own seating for the summer sun and then evening moonlight with fantastic music.

Here’s Friday’s lineup:

Benny J and Friends with special guest Bamm Davis

Urban Jazz Coalition featuring Adria Shahid

Lad Tizer and Karen Briggs

Althea Rene’ featuring Ariel O’Neal

Marion Meadows

Marcus Johnson

Jam Session: Chris Miskel Band

Saturday’s lineup:

Benny J and Friends with special guest Bamm Davis

Kayla Waters

Matt Marshak

Bob Baldwin with Urban Jazz Coalition

Maysa

Mike Phillips

Nick Colionne

Tickets start at $50 for general admission. To purchase tickets go to www.derbycityjazzfest.com. If you have a story idea, send it to me at The411@whas11.com. You can follow me on Twitter @sherlenemediapr and Facebook at @SherleneShanklinMediaPRPro for event announcements, ticket giveaways and breaking news. https://www.facebook.com/SherleneShanklinMediaPRPro/

