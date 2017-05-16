Gospel artist Kirk Franklin will perform in West Louisville in hopes of spreading peace

09_PTES_Kirk_Franklin_-005.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

(LOUISVILLE, KY) With so much going on in our community from violence to economic disparity, people are looking for a ray of hope and inspiration. On Saturday, May 20, at 6:00 pm, GAB Productions and WLOU 104.7 FM present “An Evening with Kirk Franklin Live”.

Instead of being behind four walls, Franklin and the planning committee decided they wanted to take the message to streets by holding the concert in an open lot behind St. Stephen Church located at 1018 S. 15th Street.

The theme for the concert: “Peace in the Streets”. Franklin, a multi-Grammy, Dove, and Stellar Award winner will motivate, inspire, and have you encouraged to be more and do more for yourself, family and community. That’s the mission for this concert.

Louisville natives, Dove Award winner, Stellar and Grammy Award nominees Jay and The Team will open for Franklin.

Bill Price, General Manager for WLOU, WLLV & 104.7FM says “We want to impact the entire community but right now we see a real need to assist the residents west of 9th Street. This is the first time, that the number #1 Gospel artist in the world has agreed to perform in a major concert format. He’s coming to support the Peace in the Streets initiative. This will be a treat that all ages, socio-economics, races and faiths can come together as one to promote peace.”

Tickets are still available but are going fast. You can purchase them at Better Days Records East & West. For reserved seating please call 513-324-4025 or by email at gabproinc@aol.com.

If you have a story idea, send it to me at The411@whas11.com. You can follow me on Twitter @Sherlenemediapr and Instagram @Sherlenemediapro.

© 2017 WHAS-TV