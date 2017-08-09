Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus to be induced into Kentucky Music Hall of Fame

LOUISVILLE, KY (WHAS11)-- The411 with Sherlene Shanklin: Country artist and actor Billy Ray Cyrus was in Louisville last week to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his smash hit “Achy Breaky Heart” and now he has something else to celebrate.

The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame announced today that the Kentucky native is a part of the 2018 class.

“It’s been a long journey since those days of growing up in Flatwoods, Kentucky,” said Cyrus. “For me, getting the chance to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame just brings it all full circle.”

Here’s some country music trivia I bet you didn’t know: Billy Ray got his big break right here in Louisville, KY opening up for country superstar Reba McIntyre. That concert landed him that first deal.

It’s been a busy year for Cyrus, he’s been working on a new album entitled Set the Record Straight scheduled to be released November 11. He’s on Country Music Television's (CMT) “Still The King” and, of course, his tour which made a stop in Louisville August 4 at the Brown Theatre.

The induction ceremony will be held May 11, 2018 at the Center For Rural Development in Somerset, Kentucky. Other inductees include Jason Crabb, Jackie DeShannon, Dale Ann Bradley, Bobby Lewis and David “Stringbean” Akeman.

