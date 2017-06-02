Comedian/actor Dave Chappelle sells out popup show in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11)--Tickets went on sale at 10 am this morning for comedian/actor Dave Chappelle’s pop up show in Louisville and at 2:30 pm this afternoon I’ve received word that the show is sold out for the Louisville Palace.

Chappelle will be in Louisville on Thursday, June 8th. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:00 p.m. He just announced earlier this week, that he would do a show in Louisville but fans had no idea it would be this soon and now its sold out.

It's no surprise because he was in Louisville in 2014, where he sold out a total of four shows for the Palace.

I have not received word if another show will be added but stay with The411 for any updates.

