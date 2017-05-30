Bryson Tiller to 'Set It Off' in homecoming concert Sep. 16

OCTOBER 02: Bryson Tiller attends vitaminwater and The Fader unite to 'HYDRATE THE HUSTLE' for the fifth anniversary of #uncapped concert series on October 2, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for vitaminwater) (Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – His “Trap Soul” album took the music industry by storm. Now, Louisville native and Grammy nominated artist Bryson Tiller announces his “Set It Off” tour and of course his hometown is on the list.

Fans will see Bryson on Saturday, September 16 at the KFC Yum! Center as part of his North American tour. Metro Boomin and R&B singer H.E.R. will open the show.

His new album “True to Self” is already getting rave reviews and maybe ranked of No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. He surprised fans by releasing it on May 26th about a month earlier than its anticipated date.

I will monitor that ranking when it comes out this Sunday, June 4. This is only Bryson’s aka Pen Griffey’s second album. The RCA artist has been singing and rapping since his high school days at Iroquois High and in 2014 his single “Don’t” became a hit thanks to the internet and his new found followers. Artists like Drake and Timbaland vibed on Tiller’s sound and that’s what got labels interested.

Now, he’s had hits like “Sorry Not Sorry”, “Exchange” and his current hit “Somethin Tells Me”.

Bryson is already collecting plenty of hardware for his trophy case. In 2016, he won Best new artist, Best R& B/Pop artist at the BET Awards. He also won Best New R & B artist at the iHeart Radio Music Awards this year. His nominations have been adding up too from the Grammy Awards to the Billboard Music Awards.

The tour kicks off on June 23rd in Los Angeles in the Staple Center.

Tickets for the September 16th show in Louisville start at $39.50. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

If you have a story idea, send it to me at The411@whas11.com. For real-time news follow me on Twitter @sherlenemediapr and Instagram @sherlenemediapro.

© 2017 WHAS-TV