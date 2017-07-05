Actor and R&B star Tyrese coming to Louisville

Tyrese (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Actor and R&B star Tyrese is on a fast and furious pace. From a successful movie franchise to a wedding and now his will come off the big screen to hit the big stage. He along with Kelly Price and Dave Hollister will be in concert at the Louisville Palace hosted by Magic 101.3.

Save the date of Friday, September 1,t to hear these soulful artists belt out some of their biggest hits from “Shame”, “Stay”, “Sweet Lady”, “Friend of Mine” “Secret Love”, “You Should’ve Told Me”, and “One Woman Man”.

Presale starts on Thursday, July 6, at 10:00 am. The general admission tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 am.

