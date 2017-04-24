The Wiseman's bring home a bowling world record

Friends of GDL Trace and Steve Wiseman are officially Guinness World Record holders after beating the record for most pins knocked down in a 24-hour period by two people. The father-son-duo knocked down 35,000 pins in that time to snag the record!

WHAS 12:08 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

