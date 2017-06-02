The winner of the Baptist Healthcare Cutest Baby contest

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Community leaders react to Bevin's plan
-
Rev. Joe Phelps reacts to Bevin's speech
-
Kimmel pokes fun at June "Surprise"
-
Gov. Bevin delivers violence reduction plan
-
Falls City Brewing Co. will settle in NuLu, not Portland
-
Disabled minimum wage law draws scrutiny
-
Cat shot with BB gun
-
Some Metro Council members, mayor at odds over LMPD Chief Conrad's future
-
Jessica Price sentenced to probation
-
New reality show being filmed in Charlotte
More Stories
-
Lawmakers ask whether looming debt left Jared…Jun. 2, 2017, 12:52 p.m.
-
Jennifer Lawrence coming home for Power of One fundraiserJun. 2, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
-
Kathy Griffin: Trump family is trying to ruin meJun. 2, 2017, 12:40 p.m.