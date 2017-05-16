The war doesn't end when soldiers come home
Fred Johnson was a soldier who never intended to serve past his first tour of duty, but ended up serving through five wars, starting with Desert Storm. He faced two tours in Iraq, one each in Afghanistan and Bosnia, and finally, a battle with Post Traumat
WHAS 12:18 PM. EDT May 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Suspects ID'd in shooting death of Bardstown teen
-
Is apple cider vinegar really a miracle drink?
-
Controversial art removed from 21c restaurant
-
I-64 west closed until 5 a.m.
-
Community raises money for retired sportswriter
-
Duke Energy to hear public comments on coal ash ponds
-
Bullitt Co. mom gives birth on I-65 on Moither's Day
-
T.G. talks temps in upper 80's
-
The Vault: The winding path of Kentucky Kingdom
-
Teen Who Died Had Too Much Caffeine
More Stories
-
Trump 'wasn't even aware' of where info shared with…May 16, 2017, 1:05 p.m.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Ronan Dr. in PRPMay 16, 2017, 11:34 a.m.
-
Derby winner Always Dreaming gallops smoothly for PreaknessMay 16, 2017, 12:18 p.m.