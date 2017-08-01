The Tunesmiths' newly crafted live album
Influenced by great musicians like Led Zepplin and Otis Redding, The Tunesmiths are one of the area's fastest growing bands. They join GDL to hype up the release of their latest album, a live recording from a January performance at Headliners Music Hall.
WHAS 11:33 AM. EDT August 01, 2017
