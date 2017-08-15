The Jesse Lees at the Seven Sense Festival
You don't need a sixth sense to find music you'll love at the Seven Sense Festival. With some 40 bands lined up, including Louisville's own Otis Junior and the band The Jesse Lees, it will be hard not to find something to suite your music tastes.
WHAS 12:24 PM. EDT August 15, 2017
