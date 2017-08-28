The Fleur de Lis Regatta sets sail

Every September, dozens of teams sail down the Ohio River with the goal of winning the Fleur de Lis Regatta while also raising funds in the fight agianst cancer. Angie Fenton heads to Prospect, KY to see how things are gearing up for the fundraising boat

WHAS 1:26 PM. EDT August 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories