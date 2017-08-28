The Fleur de Lis Regatta sets sail
Every September, dozens of teams sail down the Ohio River with the goal of winning the Fleur de Lis Regatta while also raising funds in the fight agianst cancer. Angie Fenton heads to Prospect, KY to see how things are gearing up for the fundraising boat
WHAS 1:26 PM. EDT August 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Victims identified in murder-suicide
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Morning weather forecast
-
Family disputes LMPD's accounts of moments leading up to teen's death
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
-
JCPS is going foam free to cut down on waste
-
Mother, 2 children found shot to death in Lynnview
-
State Street closed due to fire
-
Overnight weather forecast
-
WHAS Breaking News
More Stories
-
So much rain fell in Houston, the Weather Service…Aug 28, 2017, 12:20 p.m.
-
Shower chances increasing to begin the new weekFeb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Watch live coverage as the Houston area deals with…Aug 27, 2017, 4:45 p.m.