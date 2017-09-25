The Blue House pulls strings to teach violin and music
For 20 years, The Blue House at 1316 South 28th Street in Louisville Kentucky has been lifting children up through the power of music. The house itself is more than 100 years, and with the help of donations, has remained standing and able to continue its
WHAS 12:11 PM. EDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions
-
Seahawks react to anthem protest
-
Mom set to lose thousands over LuLaRoe issues
-
The Vault: The history of baseball in Louisville
-
Trump comments on protests spur response from football world
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Morning Brew in Spanish: 9.25.2017
-
T.G.' s morning weather forecast
-
Annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards
-
Kentuckiana doctors recommend flu shot ahead of flu season
More Stories
-
Paul still opposes GOP health care bill, despite changesSep 25, 2017, 12:13 p.m.
-
Mother charged in deadly crash expected to appear…Sep 25, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
-
Federal judge permanently blocks Indiana abortion limitsSep 25, 2017, 12:11 p.m.