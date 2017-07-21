The 49 to watch for the 2017 Paul Hornung Award have big cleats to fill
The Paul Hornung Award is presented to college football athletes who exhibit a high level of versatility and performance on the field. For the 2017 award, 46 players have been put on the watch list, including one UofL Cardinal and several players the team
WHAS 12:37 PM. EDT July 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman hospitalized after one drink at Cancun resort
-
Man confesses to killing infant son
-
Fans support Butchertown location for soccer stadium
-
What is single-payer healthcare?
-
Homeless twins remain hopeful
-
Family files $60M lawsuit against sword company
-
Family, friends remember teens killed in Herr Lane crash
-
The tough fight with glioblastoma
-
Video: New study examines link between Lyme and suicide
-
New information released in deadly Portland stabbing
More Stories
-
Judge grants more than $224K in fees, costs in…Jul 21, 2017, 12:57 p.m.
-
HEAT ADVISORY TODAY!Feb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Habitat for Humanity spreads the love to local neighborhoodJul 21, 2017, 1:12 p.m.