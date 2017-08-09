Taste your way along Frankfort Avenue
You get the chance to play restaurant critic and enjoy great local food by tasting your way through the 25th annual Taste of Frankfort Avenue. The two dozen restaurants taking part are fighting for your approval to take home the People's Choice Award.
WHAS 12:34 PM. EDT August 09, 2017
