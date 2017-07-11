Take the Susan G. Komen's Big Wig Challenge

Local celebs have been donning pink wigs and bandanas to challenge folks in our community to raise $10,000 to support Susan G. Komen and the fight against breast cancer. Bob Iezzi and Linda Weeks explain the challenge that you can join in on.

WHAS 1:42 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

