Sweeten things up on Father's Day

Topped with spiked whipped cream and candied bacon, The Man Candy Sundae is one delicious Father's Day treat. Chef Andrea Riegling is the mastermind behind this treat, and has more surprises up her sleeves to show off from her Father's Day menu.

WHAS 12:11 PM. EDT June 12, 2017

