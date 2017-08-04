St. Patrick's Parish takes the cakes
You can never have too much cake, especially if you're St. Patrick's Parish, the group collecting treats for the cake booth at the St. Joe's Picnic. The Saint Joseph Picnic is Saturday, August 12th and the Pre-Picnic Party is the Friday night before.
WHAS 11:20 AM. EDT August 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
6-year-old killed after struck by car in Shively
-
New Albany community, leaders frustrated by 'junkyard' house
-
City of Elyria heroes speak
-
Fun does not eclipse safety
-
First Alert Storm Team: Friday Morning Forecast
-
Eclipse glasses 101
-
Police searching for a "person of interest" in Radcliff homicide investigation
-
Wedding photographer wins $1M lawsuit
-
Reports of shots fired near Evangel Christian School
-
LMPD officer recovering after accident
More Stories
-
Person of interest caught, police rule out random…Aug. 4, 2017, 6:04 a.m.
-
1 dead in Timber Hills Road crash, police sayAug. 4, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
-
Toyota, Mazda to build $1.6B, 4,000-job U.S.…Aug. 4, 2017, 4:51 a.m.