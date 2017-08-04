St. Patrick's Parish takes the cakes

You can never have too much cake, especially if you're St. Patrick's Parish, the group collecting treats for the cake booth at the St. Joe's Picnic. The Saint Joseph Picnic is Saturday, August 12th and the Pre-Picnic Party is the Friday night before.

WHAS 11:20 AM. EDT August 04, 2017

