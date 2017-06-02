Singer Turley Richards coaches up-and-coming singers
Louisville singer Turley Richards has been helping shape popular music for more than 50 years by coaching singers who've competed on shows like "American Idol" and "the Voice." Now he's formed his own band for the first time in 35 years called Melodious F
WHAS 10:55 AM. EDT June 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Community leaders react to Bevin's plan
-
Rev. Joe Phelps reacts to Bevin's speech
-
Kimmel pokes fun at June "Surprise"
-
Gov. Bevin delivers violence reduction plan
-
Falls City Brewing Co. will settle in NuLu, not Portland
-
Disabled minimum wage law draws scrutiny
-
Some Metro Council members, mayor at odds over LMPD Chief Conrad's future
-
New reality show being filmed in Charlotte
-
Jessica Price sentenced to probation
-
VERIFY: Did a parasite cause a Dasani bottled water recall?
More Stories
-
U.S. now can ask travelers for Facebook, Twitter handlesJun. 2, 2017, 8:48 a.m.
-
Kimmel pokes fun at June "Surprise"Jun. 2, 2017, 5:50 a.m.
-
Gunshots, blasts erupt at Resorts World Manila in…Jun. 1, 2017, 2:27 p.m.