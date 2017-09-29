Shop through any of the 10 boutiques in Middletown

The Shop & Stroll event in Middletown may be over but there's still plenty of reason to head out to the boutiques in Middletown. Karen Long and Ashley Puckett from Chick A D's bring a small taste of everything to the Great Day Live studio.

WHAS 6:44 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories