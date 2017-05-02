Russ Smith invites you to play something besides the ponies

We know Russ Smith as a force on the basketball court, but did you know he is also a golfer who enjoys giving back to the community on the course? He joins GDL with Tim Barnett to talk about the Russdiculous Golf Scramble.

WHAS 12:48 PM. EDT May 02, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories