Rasheda Ali leads Moving Day Louisville
With the I Am Ali festival celebrating the life of Muhammad Ali, its Moving Day that helps draws attention to the Parkinson's disease that affected Ali's later years. Muhammad Ali's daughter Rasheda Ali is in Louisville to celebrate her father's life by l
WHAS 11:24 AM. EDT June 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Does turning off AC really save money?
-
Reaction to UofL Foundation audit
-
Motorcyclists killed in crash
-
UofL Foundation forensic audit released
-
Teen victim of latest Louisville homicide
-
Parking fee may come to Waterfront Park
-
Man dies after assault by son in Shepherdsville
-
La Grange city council votes to tear down home at center of illegal activity
-
Jeffersonville plans new downtown apartments
-
UofL Foundation audit to be released
More Stories
-
UofL leaders vow change after release of scathing…Jun. 8, 2017, 11:24 p.m.
-
Reports: Trump's lawyer to file leak complaint against ComeyJun. 9, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
-
Some S. Indiana residents facing 30 minute wait…Jun. 8, 2017, 5:39 p.m.