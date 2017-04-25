Rachel Wallace shows off her hard work with Oprah
Rachel Wallace decided to take her weight lose into her own hands by using Weight Watchers as well as her own recipes. She was so successful that she was featured in a nationally televised TV commercial with Oprah and five other success stories. Rachel jo
WHAS 12:30 PM. EDT April 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Pair accused in local man's death
-
Portland Festival in jeopardy?
-
Two arrested in Bear Camp Road homicide
-
Joseph Manske sentenced for child abuse
-
How to fight mosquitoes this spring
-
Are intervention attempts working to decrease violence?
-
T.G. talks warm temps
-
Trailer stolen from New Jersey robotics team
-
Man kills boss, self inside Dallas office building
-
Odessa Brown's produce prescriptions
More Stories
-
4th officer on leave in United incident as officers'…Apr 24, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
-
Adrian Peterson excited to be a Saint, according to…Apr 25, 2017, 8:43 a.m.
-
Westbound lanes of I-64 opened afer fatal accident…Apr 25, 2017, 10:01 a.m.