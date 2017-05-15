Pushing up poppies to pay tribute to WWI and area veterans

The poppy flower holds a special meaning tied to World War One when the red flower bloomed in fields in Northern France after battles churned up the dormant seeds. The poppies will be seen around Kentucky for the next few months, including at Slugger Fiel

WHAS 11:59 AM. EDT May 15, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories