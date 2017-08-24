Prodigal Ministries helps gets you back in the game of life

Zeke Pike is a one-time Louisville Cardinal who lost the All-American dream in a story that's all too easy to relate to. Fortunately, Prodigal Ministries was a team that was there to help him, and they can be there to help you or your loved-ones too. Jenn

WHAS 1:00 PM. EDT August 24, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories