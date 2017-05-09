Prepare for the worst with Operation Kidsafe

In addition to everything parents do to keep their children safe and protected, it's important to think about what to do in an emergency. Colleen VanHauten from Bales Auto Mall joins GDL to discuss the goal of Operation Kidsafe and how it can help parents

WHAS 12:13 PM. EDT May 09, 2017

