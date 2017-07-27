Pregnant women struggling with substance use can find care
It's no secret that the opioid epidemic is hitting Kentuckiana hard, especially in the lives of children and expecting mothers. Ginny Schrooten and Amanda Newton join the show discuss how the Pregnant and Parenting Services at Centerstone is helping addre
WHAS 12:26 PM. EDT July 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Is Fandomfest a ''scamfest?''
-
Ky. transgender man describes guard service
-
Robber could be charged with manslaughter
-
Morning Weather Forecast 7/27/2017
-
Family prays for miracle as Bardstown father faces deportation
-
It could be the end of street soliciting in Etown
-
Veteran's motorcycle stolen from his driveway
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Plea deal in shooting death of Andre O'Neal
-
KSP detectives search Nelson Co. home
More Stories
-
Kentucky State Fair makes major changes after deadly…Jul 27, 2017, 12:21 p.m.
-
Scattered showers with heavy rain possible today!Feb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Navy: Transgender sailors can still serve and get…Jul 27, 2017, 11:50 a.m.