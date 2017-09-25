Pets from hurricane-hit areas need a new home
Hurricanes Irma and Harvey have not only displaced thousands of residents in Florida and Texas, but it has also required hundreds of unadopted pets to be evacuated. The Kentucky Humane Society has taken in these animals and want your help providing them w
WHAS 12:08 PM. EDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions
-
Seahawks react to anthem protest
-
Mom set to lose thousands over LuLaRoe issues
-
The Vault: The history of baseball in Louisville
-
Trump comments on protests spur response from football world
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Morning Brew in Spanish: 9.25.2017
-
T.G.' s morning weather forecast
-
Annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards
-
Kentuckiana doctors recommend flu shot ahead of flu season
More Stories
-
Paul still opposes GOP health care bill, despite changesSep 25, 2017, 12:13 p.m.
-
Mother charged in deadly crash expected to appear…Sep 25, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
-
Federal judge permanently blocks Indiana abortion limitsSep 25, 2017, 12:11 p.m.