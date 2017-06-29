Personal shoppers are no longer for the rich and famous
Now you can have your own personal shopper do one of the most loathed chores, grocery shopping. Dixie Davis leads the personal shopper team at WalMart and she joins GDL to let us know what a simple and care-free service it is.
WHAS 12:30 PM. EDT June 29, 2017
