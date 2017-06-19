People are "wigging out" over Kentucky's "Big Wig Challenge"
Kentucky's "Big Wig Challenge" uses local people of importance to challenge others to raise money to fight breast cancer. Bob Iezzi, the Board President for Susan G. Komen Kentucky, brings a pink wig to talk about the challenge and help Terry with issuing
WHAS 12:05 PM. EDT June 19, 2017
