Peace, understanding, and Louisville are at the center of the new Jenna Dean music video

Music with a larger purpose is the root of a new project by local musicians and artists, including the hip-hop group Jenna Dean. Gill Holland of Sonablast Records and Anthony Raspberry from Jenna Dean join GDL to discuss the premise behind the music video

WHAS 7:18 AM. EDT April 27, 2017

