Pasta pairs perfectly with smooth 80's jams

"Smooth" is Martini Italian Bistro Chef Allen Hubbard's favorite word. That is why he'll be serving up smooth and creamy pasta dishes to go with some of the greatest sounds of the 80's when the band Radiotronic comes to play on the restaurant's terrace.

WHAS 11:54 AM. EDT July 26, 2017

