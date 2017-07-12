NBA star Tanisha Wright promotes "confidence" in the name of Ali

Louisville's celebration of Muhammad Ali's legacy in the "I Am Ali" festival wraps up by focusing on the last of Ali's core principles, "confidence." Tanisha Wright, who's played for the WNBA for 12 years is going to be helping deliver that message.

WHAS 1:05 PM. EDT July 12, 2017

