NBA star Tanisha Wright promotes "confidence" in the name of Ali
Louisville's celebration of Muhammad Ali's legacy in the "I Am Ali" festival wraps up by focusing on the last of Ali's core principles, "confidence." Tanisha Wright, who's played for the WNBA for 12 years is going to be helping deliver that message.
WHAS 1:05 PM. EDT July 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
-
Police: Teen responsible for 23 car thefts
-
Documentary showcases heroin addiction in Indiana
-
$1.2M in improvements coming to riverfront in Indiana
-
Florida beachgoers form an 80-person human chain to save family
-
LMPD dive team training
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Jared's afternoon forecast 7/11/17
-
Vets seeing increase in dog flu cases locally
-
Prime Day Deals Still In Stock - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
"Crispy message" prompts unique responseJul 12, 2017, 12:08 p.m.
-
VP Mike Pence to visit Lexington, Ky.Jul 11, 2017, 10:32 a.m.
-
Nelson County Sheriff's Office looking to ID vehicle…Jul 12, 2017, 12:27 p.m.