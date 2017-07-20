Ms. Wheelchair KY sets her sights on the national title
Beth Bryant was born with Spina Bifida, a condition that affects her spinal cord. She defied the odds to live with the serious defect and more by becoming Ms. Wheelchair Kentucky. She joined Terry and Rachel to talk about her time as Ms. Kentucky and the
WHAS 1:19 PM. EDT July 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family files $60M lawsuit against sword company
-
Residents frustrated by Dixie Highway construction
-
VERIFY: Are airplane trails spraying us with chemicals?
-
Family, friends remember teens killed in Herr Lane crash
-
Terminally ill man hopes to adopt adult son
-
Former Mercy basketball coach's pretrial
-
Gov. Bevin's home value assessment
-
Metro Council discusses buffer zone at women's clinic in Louisville
-
A different approach to recovery
-
Robbers target high foot traffic areas in Highlands, Crescent Hill
More Stories
-
Watch: O.J. Simpson's parole hearingJul 20, 2017, 9:24 a.m.
-
UofL Athletics Association discusses lease amendmentJul 20, 2017, 12:23 p.m.
-
Indiana firefighters to compete in "First Responder…Jul 20, 2017, 12:53 p.m.