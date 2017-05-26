Miss America Savvy Shields wouldn't miss an all-tiara kick-off

Savvy Shields, Miss America 2017, is in Louisville for an all-tiara kick-off to Kentucky pageant weekend. She joins GDL with Ashley Miller Anderson from the Miss Kentucky's Outstanding Teen Scholarship Program to talk about Kentucky pageants.

WHAS 1:18 PM. EDT May 26, 2017

