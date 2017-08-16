Meet Bellarmine's latest president!
Dr. Susan Donovan, the brand-new president of Bellarmine, has been hard at work in school long the students arrive on campus. She joins GDL to talk about her work in Baltimore and what it is like being the school's first woman president.
WHAS 1:29 PM. EDT August 16, 2017
