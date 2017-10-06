Make an island castaway your newest pet
The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter has taken in nearly 50 cats that were displaced in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Now to make room for them and other homegrown Hoosier cats, they're offering waived adoption fees through October 31st.
WHAS 11:17 AM. EDT October 06, 2017
