Louisville Sports Commission goes Willy Wonka with a golden ticket
Move over, Augustus Gloop and Veruca Salt. A local sports fan will hold the golden ticket to this year's Oaks and Derby, the Quaker State 400, their favorite college football and basketball games, and more. Karl Schmitt from the Louisville Sports Commissi
WHAS 12:32 PM. EDT April 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Pair accused in local man's death
-
Portland Festival in jeopardy?
-
Two arrested in Bear Camp Road homicide
-
Joseph Manske sentenced for child abuse
-
How to fight mosquitoes this spring
-
Are intervention attempts working to decrease violence?
-
T.G. talks warm temps
-
Trailer stolen from New Jersey robotics team
-
Man kills boss, self inside Dallas office building
-
Odessa Brown's produce prescriptions
More Stories
-
4th officer on leave in United incident as officers'…Apr 24, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
-
Adrian Peterson excited to be a Saint, according to…Apr 25, 2017, 8:43 a.m.
-
Westbound lanes of I-64 opened afer fatal accident…Apr 25, 2017, 10:01 a.m.