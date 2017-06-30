Louisville's Jung Youth is on Thursday Night Football
Imagine being part of the NFL's iconic Thursday Night Football game each week, but you've never played football. It's certainly something that doesn't have to be imagined for Louisville native Justin Donahue, AKA Jung Youth. His single "Only One King," wi
WHAS 1:22 PM. EDT June 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man facing charges after police chase
-
Louisville man caught after 40-min chase
-
WHAS Breaking News
-
Train track tragedy in Henryville, Ind
-
19-year-old charged in girl's stabbing death
-
Murray State University explosion
-
Friday morning weather
-
Economic impact of California travel ban
-
Fatal car vs. train accident in Henryville, Ind.
-
Neighbors feel safer after drug bust, six arrested
More Stories
-
Bullitt Co. Animal Shelter rescues severely…Jun 30, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
-
Muggy with a few storms to end June and into the…Feb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
State charges dropped in Smokies arson that led to…Jun 30, 2017, 1:00 p.m.