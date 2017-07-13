Louisville Free Public Library helps fight herion

In 2016, 285 people in Jefferson County died of a drug overdose, as those numbers have continued to quadruple over the last 10 years. The city has responded with several local initiatives, including the new "Heroin Hurts Louisville" series at the Louisvil

WHAS 12:57 PM. EDT July 13, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories