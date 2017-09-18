Lost film from the Abbey of Gethsemani is restored

After almost 10 years, a rare and lost piece of film of the Abbey of Gethsemani has been full restored through Bellarmine's University Library. Director of the library, Dr. John Stemmer, gives details of the films restoration and shares how you can see it

WHAS 12:28 PM. EDT September 18, 2017

