Local musicians band together for a Kentucky music museum
Louisville's music history stretches on long before My Morning Jacket was headlining festivals. To prove the point, an effort is joining up with the annual "Hippie Reunion" concert to promote a Kentucky Music Heritage museum in the city.
WHAS 1:40 PM. EDT August 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Channing Tatum visits Lexington business and gives birthday gift
-
Verify: iPhone Virus Warning Messages
-
Shelby Co. High School parents concerned about new lunch policy
-
4th alleged victim accuses LMPD officer of rape
-
Bond lowered for teen accused of murder
-
Questions about home incarceration program
-
Search & rescue dog shot in owner's backyard
-
RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel
-
1 confirmed dead in Outer Loop Walmart shooting
-
City of Jeffersonville honors Olympic gold medalist
More Stories
-
Murder suspect, previously released on home…Aug. 8, 2017, 12:34 p.m.
-
Nikki Haley suggests President Trump tweeted about…Aug. 8, 2017, 11:56 a.m.
-
Indiana urges drivers to plan ahead for eclipse congestionAug. 8, 2017, 11:30 a.m.