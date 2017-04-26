Local business owner proves failure is just the first step toward success

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Homeowner's neighbor keeps calling 911
-
JCPS Board discusses discipline after violent video surfaces
-
Army vet takes on Texas schools shaming students in lunch line
-
Mothers demand justice 8 months after Smoketown homicides
-
Metro Animal Services changing its pet surrender process
-
First Alert StormTeam Forecast: Wednesday outlook
-
New Albany residents react after housing vote
-
WHAS Breaking News
-
T.G. talks warm temps
-
Portland Festival in jeopardy?
More Stories
-
World debut of 'Prayer' music video produced in LouisvilleApr 25, 2017, 5:11 p.m.
-
Google Fiber preparing to begin construction in LouisvilleApr 26, 2017, 11:29 a.m.
-
Derby festival names 2017 grand marshal , releases…Apr 26, 2017, 6:18 a.m.