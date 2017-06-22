Kentucky Speedway's Grand Marshall Car leads the way
The Quaker State 400 returns to Kentucky Speedway with what's been called the "most difficult turn in NASCAR." Kentucky Speedway president Mark Simendinger gives GDL a preview of the race when he pulls up to the studio with the official grand marshal car.
WHAS 12:25 PM. EDT June 22, 2017
