Kentucky's involvement in WW1 comes to life at the 2017 State Fair

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids
-
Hundreds stand up to racism, bigotry in Louisville rallies
-
Kentucky Confederate statue vandalized
-
The Vault: The nostalgia of the Ky. State Fair
-
A checklist as eclipse day approaches
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Mayor asks for review of public art
-
LMPD dog overdoses during search
-
H-E-B president finds unusual grocery list
More Stories
-
Louisville Mayor in national spotlight for public art reviewAug 14, 2017, 12:23 p.m.
-
Scattered AM showers clearing this afternoonFeb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Shively Police officer under internal investigation…Aug 14, 2017, 11:20 a.m.