Kentucky Kingdom has a thrilling way to splash into summer

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
1 dead, 3 others injured after shooting near Big Four Bridge
-
Teen paralyzed after mysterious illness
-
VERIFY: Is tilapia bad for you?
-
The Vault: Ann Gotlib's disappearance
-
Police investigate after homicide on Isaac Alley
-
Churchill Downs Inc. economic announcement
-
2 arrested after fight on Big Four Bridge
-
T.G. talks warm weather
-
No-confidence vote awaits LMDC director Tuesday
-
Deadly shooting at Big 4 Bridge
More Stories
-
Churchill Downs Inc. announces headquarters coming…May 30, 2017, 10:35 a.m.
-
White House communications director Mike Dubke resignsMay 30, 2017, 7:30 a.m.
-
LMPD: 1 dead, 2 others shot near Big Four BridgeMay 29, 2017, 9:40 p.m.