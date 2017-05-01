Johnny Berry & the Outliers bring the honky-tonk to Derby

You can hear Johnny Berry & the Outliers perform Friday, May 5th at Louisville Turners (3125 Upper River Rd.) for the Derby Eve Hometown Throwdown. You can find more about the band at JohnnyBerryMusic.com.

WHAS 1:34 PM. EDT May 01, 2017

