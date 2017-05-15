Jeffersonville rallies to Save the Fieldhouse
With Jeffersonville's Nachand Fieldhouse turning 80, neighbors are trying to raise money to preserve it. The restoration will cost nearly $2 million, so Bill Burns and Josh Kornberg join GDL to talk about how they plan to accomplish this goal.
WHAS 12:03 PM. EDT May 15, 2017
