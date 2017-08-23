Jason Smith wins Food Network
Jason Smith is known in Grayson, Kentucky for his deliciously modern recipes, as well as his colorful saying and even more colorful outfits. But now he has gone from local star working as a school cafeteria cooking manager in Elliott County to the newest
WHAS 7:23 AM. EDT August 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Friends question what happened in fatal boat wreck
-
Video shows JCPS bus pushing car
-
Bevin among group to go inside Ft. Knox vault
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Viewing the eclipse from 37,000 feet above the clouds
-
Tree at crash site set to come down
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Louisville baby born during ''GreatAmericanEclipse''
-
Former UK superstars return to Lexington
-
The 7-day forecast with Kaitlynn Fish
More Stories
-
Friends question circumstances in fatal boat wreckAug 22, 2017, 11:30 p.m.
-
Navy dismisses 7th Fleet commanderAug 23, 2017, 4:15 a.m.
-
Trump blames media for condemnation of comments on VirginiaAug 22, 2017, 10:55 p.m.